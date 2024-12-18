Vancouver to debate demolishing hazardous, dilapidated heritage building

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver city councillors are set to receive a report on Wednesday that could lead to the demolition of a 115-year-old heritage building that engineers say has become dangerously unstable.

The historic former Dunsmuir Hotel was built at 500 Dunsmuir Street in 1909, but has sat vacant since 2013.

The report to council warns that the structure has become dilapidated and dangerous, with rotting wood framing, broken windows, water dripping through structurally compromised areas and inoperable sprinkler and fire alarm systems.

While the building is listed on Vancouver’s Heritage Registry, it is not protected under heritage designation laws.

Vancouver City Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said the report had left her “angry” and “disappointed.”

“We’re going to be asking a lot of questions on Wednesday and that’s one that I have — how do we have protections in place that there are penalties here?”

The building is owned by Holborn Properties, through a company called “500 Dunsmuir Property Ltd.”

City staff say the company failed to adequately maintain the building’s roof, deal wit water damage and conduct basic structural and safety upkeep.

The ground floor of the building has collapsed in one corner, and further collapses in that part of the building could lead to a “catastrophic, cascading collapse,” according to the report.

Hazardous materials like asbestos, lead, mould and bird droppings are also widespread, the report states.

In a statement, Holborn said it is committed to acting responsibly.

“We have long held intentions to redevelop this location, which have included extensive discussions with the City, incorporating 500 Dunsmuir Street into a broader vision for revitalization to the benefit of the community. We remain committed to this process,” the company said.

Staff have recommended the building be torn down at the expense of its owners.

–with files from Alissa Thibault