Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Queen’s University workers overwhelmingly vote in favour of strike

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 18, 2024 1:47 pm
2 min read
Queen’s University workers overwhelmingly back strike action. CUPE locals cite low wages, staffing shortages, and rising costs ahead of potential job action in 2025. View image in full screen
Queen’s University workers overwhelmingly back strike action. CUPE locals cite low wages, staffing shortages, and rising costs ahead of potential job action in 2025. CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 1,000 workers at Queen’s University, represented by three CUPE locals, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action amid growing dissatisfaction over wages and working conditions.

The strike votes, held between Dec. 10 and 13, saw 96 per cent of members support potential job action. Workers include trades, custodial, food service staff (CUPE 229), educational and laboratory technical staff (CUPE 254) and library technicians (CUPE 1302).

“Queen’s has been neglecting its workforce, its students, and its facilities,” CUPE 229 president Steve Senechal said. “Many workers don’t earn a living wage, and for those who do, it’s far below other Kingston employers. This severely hurts the university’s ability to attract and retain staff.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Union leaders say most workers have seen their wages fall behind inflation by 11-14 per cent in recent years, with some trades earning $10-15 an hour less than comparable positions locally. Staffing shortages are also cited as impacting services for students and faculty.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of our members have taken second jobs just to make ends meet,” said Marie Edwards, an IT technician and CUPE 254 president. “Without adequate pay, Queen’s won’t be able to attract the qualified staff needed for an excellent learning environment.”

Trending Now

Kim Bell, president of CUPE 1302 and a library special collections co-ordinator, added, “Our libraries are critically understaffed, and wages remain stagnant while senior administrators earn as much as half a million dollars a year.”

All three locals are currently in conciliation, but the strong strike vote signals the potential for labour disruptions in the new year if an agreement is not reached.

In a statement, the University said: “The University values the contributions of its employees and respects the collective bargaining process. The university is presently engaged in separate talks with several of its unions and remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements that are capable of being ratified by the parties involved.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices