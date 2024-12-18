Queen’s University workers overwhelmingly vote in favour of strike

Send this page to someone via email

More than 1,000 workers at Queen’s University, represented by three CUPE locals, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action amid growing dissatisfaction over wages and working conditions.

The strike votes, held between Dec. 10 and 13, saw 96 per cent of members support potential job action. Workers include trades, custodial, food service staff (CUPE 229), educational and laboratory technical staff (CUPE 254) and library technicians (CUPE 1302).

“Queen’s has been neglecting its workforce, its students, and its facilities,” CUPE 229 president Steve Senechal said. “Many workers don’t earn a living wage, and for those who do, it’s far below other Kingston employers. This severely hurts the university’s ability to attract and retain staff.”

Union leaders say most workers have seen their wages fall behind inflation by 11-14 per cent in recent years, with some trades earning $10-15 an hour less than comparable positions locally. Staffing shortages are also cited as impacting services for students and faculty.

“Many of our members have taken second jobs just to make ends meet,” said Marie Edwards, an IT technician and CUPE 254 president. “Without adequate pay, Queen’s won’t be able to attract the qualified staff needed for an excellent learning environment.”

Kim Bell, president of CUPE 1302 and a library special collections co-ordinator, added, “Our libraries are critically understaffed, and wages remain stagnant while senior administrators earn as much as half a million dollars a year.”

All three locals are currently in conciliation, but the strong strike vote signals the potential for labour disruptions in the new year if an agreement is not reached.

In a statement, the University said: “The University values the contributions of its employees and respects the collective bargaining process. The university is presently engaged in separate talks with several of its unions and remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements that are capable of being ratified by the parties involved.