David Pastrnak scores in OT as Bruins rally to beat Flames 4-3

Former Flame Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak scored in overtime as the Boston Bruins came from behind on Tuesday for a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Morgan Geekie and Marc McLaughlin also scored for the Bruins (17-13-3), who have won six of their last eight.

Matt Coronato, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg, with his first of the season, scored for Calgary (15-11-6).

Jeremy Swayman, who made 20 stops, improves to 11-10-2. He’s won five of his last six starts.

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 30 stops for the Flames. His record falls to 9-5-2.

The game-winner came at 4:22 of extra time when Charlie McAvoy left a drop pass for Pastrnak who moved in and picked the far corner with a low shot.

Takeaways

Bruins: Lindholm was making his first trip back to Calgary since being traded last January to the Vancouver Canucks then ultimately signing a seven-year deal with Boston as a free agent. After scoring a career-high 42 goals with the Flames in 2021-22, Lindholm is on pace for 10 this season with Tuesday’s goal his first in 12 games and just his second in his last 30.

Flames: Flames still get one point despite experiencing nearly their worst night at the faceoff dot since the NHL started tracking that statistic in 1997-98. After a dismal start in which they lost all 11 faceoffs in the first period and still on track to set a record in overtime, Calgary finished up 16-34 for a win percentage of 32. The record low of 29.1 had been done twice — Dec. 4, 2011 at Vancouver and Dec. 20, 2015 at Detroit.

Key moment

Trailing by two to start the third period, Boston got it back to even when Geekie buried his sixth of the year at 4:14. McLaughlin tied it less than three minutes later on a weird one where he fanned on his original shot, but ended up going to the net and knocking in his own rebound.

Key stat

Up 3-1 after 40 minutes, it’s the first time this season Calgary has blown a lead after two periods. The Flames entered the night 7-0-0 and were one of six NHL teams who were perfect in that situation.

Up next

Bruins: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Flames: Host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.