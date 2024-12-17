Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Surrey city council to vote on their pay raise in the new year

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
Surrey City Hall View image in full screen
Surrey city council will vote on their pay raise in the new year. Credit: Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At least two members of Surrey city council said they will vote against giving themselves an eight-per cent raise in the new year.

A report from the City of Surrey said the pay hike would bring council compensation that is in line with 12 similarly-sized cities across Canada.

If approved, Mayor Brenda Locke’s current salary would climb by more than $13,000 to nearly $185,000 a year.

Councillors would make $7,000 more, with their salary climbing to just over $94,000 a year.

Click to play video: 'Proposed Surrey townhouse project rejected'
Proposed Surrey townhouse project rejected
Trending Now

“We need to be more responsible with taxpayers’ dollars,” Surrey city councillor Linda Annis told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to make sure that the money’s going back into the community. We were elected. We knew how much money we were going to make as a councillor or as the mayor. So we went in it with open eyes and we need to stick to what we thought the compensation was going to be.”

The proposed pay hike was on the agenda to be voted on by council on Monday night but due to Locke’s absence, it was moved to Jan. 13.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices