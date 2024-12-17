Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Christmas dinner is getting more expensive — here’s how shoppers are trying to cope

By Ken MacGillivray & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted December 17, 2024 7:04 pm
3 min read
The increasing cost of preparing a fancy holiday dinner is forcing many people to change their shopping habits. View image in full screen
The increasing cost of preparing a fancy holiday dinner is forcing many people to change their shopping habits. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While the thought of piling up your plate with turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and all the fixings this holiday season might make your mouth water, the thought of paying for it all is also giving many people indigestion.

That’s because the cost of everything you put on your plate seems to keep piling up too.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s food prices predicted to rise 3-5% in 2025'
Canada’s food prices predicted to rise 3-5% in 2025

“Nothing has come down in price. It’s gone up ever since Covid,” Yousef Traya, the owner of Bridgeland Market in Calgary, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s stayed that way and we’re paying more for product than we used to. We’re getting less, and unfortunately, the prices have trickled down (to the consumer).”

Yousef said he’s tried to avoid passing along all the price increases to his shoppers, but said it’s a slippery slope.

“So when we do it, we have to be careful. But then we’ve also got to make sure we’re not giving away the family farm.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So when we do it, we have to be careful. But then we've also got to make sure we're not giving away the family farm."

He has also seen some changes in shoppers habits.

“I think what we’re seeing is people are hesitant to spend a little extra on stuff that they can make themselves. So a lot of people are making more stuff at home — to curb costs.”

The owner of Bridgeland Market, Yousef Traya, says he's seen changes in shoppers habits as they try to cope with the increasing cost of a Christmas dinner. View image in full screen
The owner of Bridgeland Market in Calgary, Yousef Traya, tells Global News he has seen changes in shoppers habits as they try to cope with the increasing cost of a Christmas dinner. Global News

So how much can you expect to pay for a turkey dinner this year?

Story continues below advertisement

Well, Global News crunched the numbers and they show a family of four to six people living in Calgary can expect to pay between about $60 and $90 for a meal of turkey, potatoes, brussel sprouts and cranberry sauce — and that doesn’t include all the extras, like dressing/stuffing, gravy and maybe a bottle of wine.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While individual items varied, overall it was most expensive to shop at Safeway and cheapest at Superstore in Calgary.

Global Calgary crunched the number and determined that a family of 4-6 people can expect to pay between $60 and $90 to prepare Christmas dinner this year, not including all the extras. View image in full screen
Global Calgary crunched the number and determined that a family of 4-6 people can expect to pay between $60 and $90 to prepare Christmas dinner this year, not including all the extras. Global News

The shoppers Global News spoke with describe some of the price increases they’ve seen in recent years as “pretty scary.”

Mark Broddle says he’s been doing more shopping at farmer’s markets, looking for bargains.

“Certainly things like meats and vegetables are pretty, pretty challenging,” said Broddle.

Story continues below advertisement
Shoppers tell Global News they're doing more shopping around, looking for bargains, as they try to cope with the increasing cost of making Christmas dinner. View image in full screen
The shoppers Global News spoke with say they’re doing more shopping around, looking for bargains, as they try to cope with the increasing cost of making Christmas dinner. Global News

Hannah Chala has been tracking the price of her groceries.

“I actually order a lot on like Instacart, and it’s really easy to track there because they show you your previous orders and you can see that, you know, six months ago or a year ago,this one thing was $9 and now it’s $12 or $13,” said Chala.

“So a lot of the stuff that I’ve seen has gone up anywhere from like 20 to 30, sometimes even like 50 per cent — which is insane in such a short amount of time.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So a lot of the stuff that I've seen has gone up anywhere from like 20 to 30, sometimes even like 50 per cent — which is insane in such a short amount of time."

Chala says she too has been doing more shopping around, taking advantage of sales and special days offering discounts to shoppers.

She, her friends and family are also doing a lot more potluck-style meals.

Story continues below advertisement

“So instead of one person hosting and buying everything and paying for everything, then they’re asking guests to come and bring a dish or two,” said Chala.

“I think that’s awesome. Like, I’m more than happy to do that because it is so expensive these days that it’s not fair to put it all on one person or one family when you’re choosing to host.”

Click to play video: 'Supermarket sweep: Finding the best deal to make a holiday meal'
Supermarket sweep: Finding the best deal to make a holiday meal
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices