Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached conflict-of-interest rules, penalty recommended

Saskatchewan’s conflict of interest commissioner has found Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached rules when a window company with family ties did business with the government.

The report from commissioner Maurice Herauf says in 2021, Cockrill was an employee of Fortress Windows and Doors and therefore had an interest when the company received nearly $180,000 in government contracts that year.

The company, which is owned by his in-laws, did work for a public housing authority in North Battleford, west of Saskatoon.

The report says Cockrill received hourly compensation, was responsible for marketing and got a bonus.

The commissioner recommended Cockrill only receive a penalty, saying the minister’s interest has long ended and he did not act deliberately.

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP requested the investigation into Cockrill, who was elected to represent the Saskatchewan Party in 2020 and sworn into cabinet two years later.