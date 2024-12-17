Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached conflict-of-interest rules, penalty recommended

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner has found Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached rules when a window company with family ties did business with the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner has found Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached rules when a window company with family ties did business with the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s conflict of interest commissioner has found Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill breached rules when a window company with family ties did business with the government.

The report from commissioner Maurice Herauf says in 2021, Cockrill was an employee of Fortress Windows and Doors and therefore had an interest when the company received nearly $180,000 in government contracts that year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company, which is owned by his in-laws, did work for a public housing authority in North Battleford, west of Saskatoon.

The report says Cockrill received hourly compensation, was responsible for marketing and got a bonus.

Trending Now

The commissioner recommended Cockrill only receive a penalty, saying the minister’s interest has long ended and he did not act deliberately.

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP requested the investigation into Cockrill, who was elected to represent the Saskatchewan Party in 2020 and sworn into cabinet two years later.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices