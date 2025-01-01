2024 in review: A conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Kicking off a new year in Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith says her government has plenty of plans for 2025, some of which will be revealed in the next budget coming in February.

“We are going to be announcing a bunch of schools that we are going to be prioritizing for construction because we know that is a huge issue for parents,” she said in a recent interview with Global News.

Smith said much of her focus in the early part of the year will be on the United States and that country’s incoming Donald Trump administration.

“I’ll be going to the inauguration and talking with U.S. media, hopefully trying to make the case for why it is that we have a mutually beneficial trade relationship that we don’t want to see disrupted,” she explained.

Closer to home, Smith said more work will be done on health-care reform throughout 2025 as Alberta Health Services is being dismantled.

In its place will be four distinct agencies: primary care, acute care, continuing care, and mental health and addiction.

“We are really closing in now on getting to the nitty gritty on our health-care reform,” Smith said. “So that’s going to be another major focus this year.”

Coming off of a year that included more fights with Ottawa, more damaging extreme weather and the passing a trio of bills around gender policies, Smith said that looking ahead, her United Conservative Party is unified.

“We’ve got such a strong cabinet team, a unified caucus and we are tackling some of the big issues that Alberta has faced for a long time.”