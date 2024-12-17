Motel fire act of arson, Moose Jaw Fire Department says

See more sharing options

The Moose Jaw Fire Department says arson was the cause of a fire at a downtown motel.

On Friday night, one of the units at Capone’s Hideaway Motel on Main Street went up in flames, hospitalizing one person.

The fire department says the investigation will be continued by Moose Jaw police.

