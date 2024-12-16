Relief and anger in Saskatchewan as postal workers ordered back to work

Send this page to someone via email

32 days after Canada post employees went on strike, they’re set to return to work Tuesday December 17th following orders by the federal labour relations board.

Brahm Enslin is President for Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) local 824 in Saskatoon. He says he can’t understand why the government forced a resolution instead of negotiating one.

“It seems to be in lockstep with what Canada Post was trying to do the whole entire time,” Enslin said.

He added postal workers take their jobs very seriously, expressing his disappointment that negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

“We’re hoping that Canada Post took that seriously, too, and actually cared for their communities and looked at actually enriching this post office as a public service rather than something that’s supposed to be competitive and as a business.”

Meantime, Regina jeweler Kimberly Lewis, owner of Seven Stones By Kimberly, is thankful for an end to the strike, which strained small companies like hers.

“I’m not a big jeweler. I’m not the big names that have millions and millions of dollars that they can use to ship for free when this stuff happens. And that’s where it impacts us,” Lewis said.

In a Facebook post Monday, Lewis noted the strike has been devastating for her, adding her part time job saved her from further troubles.

“I think I would be done. I wouldn’t say done, but I definitely would be if I didn’t have my health region job, I would be definitely digging myself back out.”

Thousands of parcels have been backlogged since the strike started November 15th and it remains to be seen how quickly Canada Post will be able to get the mail moving again.