Crime

Man found dead after suspected home arson in Wetaskiwin: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
A man was found dead after a suspected arson at a home near 53 Avenue and 45 Street in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Dec. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
A man was found dead after a suspected arson at a home near 53 Avenue and 45 Street in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Dec. 15, 2024. Global News
RCMP suspect a home in central Alberta was deliberately lit on fire early Sunday morning, when a man was found dead inside the house after the fire was put out.

Police in Wetaskiwin responded just after 5 a.m. to the house fire near 53 Avenue and 45 Street in the city south of Edmonton.

Firefighters from both Wetaskiwin and Millet responded to extinguish the blaze. Once in the home, investigators found a dead man.

Police said due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates a suspect was seen running from the home with portions of their clothes on fire.

The body of the man found in the home was taken to Edmonton, where the medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Wednesday in order to confirm his identity and determine how he died.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online.

Wetaskiwin is about 60 km south of Edmonton.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

