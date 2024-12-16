‘Can’t do anything to stay warm’: Montreal families still without power after 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

In Montreal, more than 1,000 homes have been left in the dark for the past 48 hours as a power outage drags on the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood.

Hydro-Québec says its crews are working to restore the grid as families across several blocks remain in the cold since the weekend.

“We can’t do anything to stay warm. We all slept in one bed,” one woman told Global News in an interview Monday.

Hydro-Québec officials say they can’t promise when the lights and heat will be back on, but remain confident it will be in the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, warming centres have been opened to keep residents safe from the winter elements.

— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise