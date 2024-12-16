Menu

Canada

‘Can’t do anything to stay warm’: Montreal families still without power after 2 days

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 16, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'St-Michel families still without power after 48 hours'
St-Michel families still without power after 48 hours
After 48 hours, parts of Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood are still in the dark. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the power outage has left families in the cold.
In Montreal, more than 1,000 homes have been left in the dark for the past 48 hours as a power outage drags on the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood.

Hydro-Québec says its crews are working to restore the grid as families across several blocks remain in the cold since the weekend.

“We can’t do anything to stay warm. We all slept in one bed,” one woman told Global News in an interview Monday.

Hydro-Québec officials say they can’t promise when the lights and heat will be back on, but remain confident it will be in the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, warming centres have been opened to keep residents safe from the winter elements.

Watch the video above for the full story.

— with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

