First responders honour Edmonton security guard killed on the job

It’s a rare tribute for a civilian.

First responders created an honour guard for Harshandeep Singh’s family to pass through at the young man’s memorial service Dec. 15.

Singh was shot and killed earlier this month while working as a security guard at an Edmonton apartment building.

“Harshandeep was a civilian member, but there’s no doubt he’s a first responder,” said Jerry Galliford, a sheriff and president of the Alberta First Responders Association.

"He's on the front lines, he puts himself at risk and he paid the ultimate price."

First responders of all shields took part in the ceremony, including police, fire, sheriffs and corrections officers.

More emergency personnel and security guards watched the memorial from the audience.

A family spokesperson says Sunday’s tribute has added significance.

Singh’s family says he wanted to be a police officer.

“We cannot bring Harshandeep back, but these respects that we can pay to a young life lost only support the family in a great way,” said Gagandeep Ghuman, speaking on behalf of Singh’s family.