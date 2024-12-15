Saskatoon Blades seeing immediate production from rookie star Cooper Williams

In just his second career WHL game, Cooper Williams gave the Saskatoon Blades their first goal scored on home ice this season as part of a dominant 9-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Sept. 21.

In the three months since that milestone goal, he’s done little to slow down, balancing confidence in his on-ice abilities with a genuine surprise at how his junior career has begun in Saskatoon.

“All of the boys support me no matter what,” Williams said. “Even if I’m not doing good one game, they’re still picking me up on the bench and it’s just awesome having everyone around.”

Through 30 games with the Blades so far this season, the Calgary teenager has racked up 22 points, which places him fifth in overall team scoring at just 16 years old.

Not only is his production turning heads in north-central Saskatchewan, but across the WHL as well with Williams trailing only Everett Silvertips phenom Landon DuPont and Brandon Wheat Kings rookie star Jaxon Jacobson in scoring for players 16 years of age or younger.

“He’s unbelievable,” said Blades forward Tyler Parr. “I’ve played with a lot of great players in this league and growing up, he’s easily one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with. He sees things that are pretty impressive for a 16-year-old and I just can’t wait to see where he goes.”

That cerebral approach to the game is also being noticed by Blades head coach Dan DaSilva, who said Williams has been able to create opportunities for himself primarily by using his brain.

Something he added doesn’t always come easy for players his age.

“The biggest thing for him is he’s very, very smart,” said DaSilva. “He has a high hockey IQ, he’s in the right position, he knows where to go on the ice both offensively and defensively. That’s his biggest asset, I would say… his ability to think and read plays. He’s just not afraid, he goes out there and plays the same way every single night.”

It’s not just the offensive game that Williams is starting to put together at his young age, as he spent the summer working on the defensive side of the puck.

That off-season training has allowed him to take his fair share of face-offs in the defensive zone and is slowly gaining the trust of DaSilva and his staff.

“Last year, I wasn’t very good at it and I knew that,” Williams said. “I came into this year trying to get better at it and develop in the summer with it. I came in thinking that’s going to help my game a lot and it has so far.”

In the early stages of his junior career, Williams is pointing to veterans like Rowan Calvert and Brandon Lisowsky as Blades who have been mentors over the course of the season.

The latter of whom recently moved into seventh all-time in franchise goal scoring and picked up the 250th point of his WHL career.

“He had an opportunity and he took it,” Lisowsky said. “I think he’s going to be an awesome player in this league. You can already tell he can make plays, he’s got a good stick, he can skate well, he’s a big body at 16 [years old]. He’s going to be a player for the Blades in the future.”

Williams’ fiery start to the season has helped Saskatoon climb into first place in both the East Division and Eastern Conference with a 17-9-2-2 record, sitting one point up on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

With the holiday break approaching Williams does have a to do list for the second half, in continuing his progression as one of the brightest up and comers in the ‘Bridge City.’

“Just keeping up the point pace but also the defensive pace,” said Williams. “Keeping that plus-minus up, that always helps and trying to do anything to help the team win.”

The Blades wrap up the unofficial first half of the WHL season on Sunday hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings at 4 p.m., before beginning their holiday break, which stretches until Dec. 27.