Weather

Ferry cancellations, wind warnings issued for B.C.’s South Coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 9:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.13'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.13
It will be a rainy holiday weekend. Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has your Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Multiple Saturday morning ferry sailings have been cancelled in anticipation of a powerful windstorm.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and eastern and western Vancouver Island.

Winds of up to 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h are expected Saturday morning, easing into Saturday afternoon.

BC Ferries has proactively cancelled morning sailings on major routes between Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Duke Point and the Southern Gulf Islands.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Select sailings between Brentwood Bay, Mill Bay, Buckley Bay, Little River, Westview and Denman Island west are also at risk of cancellation.

Anyone planning to travel by ferry is being advised to check BC Ferries’ website before heading to the terminal.

Environment Canada is also warning of a storm surge on the South Coast that could reach a metre high.

It says coastal areas of Metro Vancouver and the entire western side of Vancouver Island are vulnerable to the surge.

Elevated ocean water levels along with significant wind and waves are expected, which the forecaster says will likely exceed the highest tide.

It warns that coastal flooding due to large waves will coincide with that high tide.

In Metro Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta are all vulnerable to the surge with flooding likely near the coastline and nearby low-lying areas.

It says the threat comes with high tides on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from one to four in the afternoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

