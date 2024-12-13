Ferry cancellations, wind warnings issued for B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple Saturday morning ferry sailings have been cancelled in anticipation of a powerful windstorm.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and eastern and western Vancouver Island.

Winds of up to 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h are expected Saturday morning, easing into Saturday afternoon.

BC Ferries has proactively cancelled morning sailings on major routes between Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Duke Point and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Select sailings between Brentwood Bay, Mill Bay, Buckley Bay, Little River, Westview and Denman Island west are also at risk of cancellation.

Anyone planning to travel by ferry is being advised to check BC Ferries’ website before heading to the terminal.

Environment Canada is also warning of a storm surge on the South Coast that could reach a metre high.

It says coastal areas of Metro Vancouver and the entire western side of Vancouver Island are vulnerable to the surge.

Elevated ocean water levels along with significant wind and waves are expected, which the forecaster says will likely exceed the highest tide.

It warns that coastal flooding due to large waves will coincide with that high tide.

In Metro Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta are all vulnerable to the surge with flooding likely near the coastline and nearby low-lying areas.

It says the threat comes with high tides on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from one to four in the afternoon.