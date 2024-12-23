Menu

Canada

Polar Express brings magic to Aspen Crossing

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 7:00 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Families flock to Alberta’s Aspen Crossing to experience the magic of Christmas at the Polar Express. Our reporter Joelle Tomlinson went along for a ride.
Aspen Crossing is once again delivering Christmas magic with its Polar Express train ride — a festive, hour-long journey to the North Pole inspired by the hit movie. Families enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, dancing servers, and a reading of the classic story, all while dressed in their coziest pajamas.

“Families come year after year, which is amazing,” says conductor Kent Pederson. “What people see is the magic of Christmas.”

Passengers receive a golden ticket and a silver bell as they experience the wonder of Santa’s visit.

This is Aspen Crossing’s 20th anniversary. It is a heritage railway site in Alberta, and offers themed excursions throughout the year.

