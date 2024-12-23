Polar Express brings magic to Aspen Crossing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Aspen Crossing is once again delivering Christmas magic with its Polar Express train ride — a festive, hour-long journey to the North Pole inspired by the hit movie. Families enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, dancing servers, and a reading of the classic story, all while dressed in their coziest pajamas.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Families come year after year, which is amazing,” says conductor Kent Pederson. “What people see is the magic of Christmas.”

Passengers receive a golden ticket and a silver bell as they experience the wonder of Santa’s visit.

This is Aspen Crossing’s 20th anniversary. It is a heritage railway site in Alberta, and offers themed excursions throughout the year.