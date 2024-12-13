BC NDP and BC Greens sign cooperation deal to stabilize government

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s governing NDP and the BC Green Party have hammered out a deal that will see the government implement a variety of the smaller party’s priorities in exchange for support over their four-year mandate.

The deal gives the NDP’s razor-thin majority breathing room to survive confidence votes in the term to come.

10:03 Political Panel: BC NDP win slim majority

“I know that we are both distinct parties with distinct values but in a time that we’re in today, it’s great to find a space where we can speak across differences and lay out initiatives that we know will make British Columbians’ lives better,” B.C. Attorney General Nikki Sharma said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP won 47 seats in the provincial election, the bare minimum to form a majority. But a New Democrat will serve as speaker of the legislature, a neutral role by constitutional convention, potentially leaving them short of support on key votes. The NDP’s majority was further shaken this month by the revelation cabinet minister Grace Lore has cancer.

The BC Greens have now agreed to back the NDP on all confidence votes and priorities laid out in the deal. Green MLAs will be free to vote on other matters however they choose.

The agreement will come up for renewal annually and includes monthly meetings between party leaders and progress reports to be made public every quarter.

“The tone at the table and the effort put in gave us a lot of hope as we went through, so here we are. It’s really an opportunity now to deliver some outcomes,” Saanich North and the Islands Green MLA Rob Botterell said.

In turn, the government has incorporated a variety of proposals from the BC Green platform into their agenda, and has committed to “a relationship of trust based on good faith and no surprises.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad was quick to slam the deal.

“David Eby on election night, came out and was very solemn and said he heard the message from voters, they had to do better, they had to make changes,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This agreement with the Green Party shows that not only did he not learn any lessons, but that he’s doubling down on these failed policies that have been so destructive.”

What's in the agreement

The agreement covers a variety of priority areas including health care, the environment and housing.

Under the deal, the NDP has agreed to pursue the Greens’ centrepiece health policy, the creation of a “Community Health Centre” model.

During the election campaign, the Greens proposed creating a community health centre in every B.C. riding. Patients would register with their local community primary care office, then receive care from a variety of different health-care professionals ranging from doctors and nurses to physiotherapists and dieticians.

The deal would see the two parties work together to set targets to open such health centres in 2025 and 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 BC Greens proposed new healthcare model for primary care if elected

The government has also agreed to a performance analysis of the entire health system, including Urgent and Primary Care Centres and family practices.

And the NDP has agreed to work to expand coverage for psychologists with $50 million in new funding.

On housing, the agreement pledges to actively support non-profits, co-ops and charitable societies to buy and build 30,000 units of non-market housing over four years, with a target of 7,500 in 2025.

The deal pledges to expand access to renter protection resources, with $75 million in new funding, and to review and recapitalize the Rental Protection Fund.

It also promises to work with municipalities to implement new housing service models to address homelessness.

Under the agreement, the NDP has agreed to a review of its CleanBC program a year early, and to review the province’s forest management program, with the Greens to be “fully involved” in both reviews.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Eby says NDP will negotiate when Greens ready to talk

Pending the resolution of legal proceedings and negotiations with the Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations, the government has also agreed to “ensure permanent protection” of the Fairy Creek watershed.

The government has also agreed to $50 million a year to support the rollout of heat pumps to low- and moderate-income households.

The parties have also agreed to implement “frequent, reliable and affordable regional transit” on Highway 16 in Vancouver Island, Highway 1, and the Sea to Sky Corridor.

And the agreement could see a revival of B.C.’s electoral reform debate.

The parties have agreed to launch an all-party committee that reviews ways to increase democratic engagement and voter participation.

While there is no formal commitment to pursuing electoral reform yet again, under the deal the idea will get at least another look.

Story continues below advertisement

The agreement pledges to “review and consider preferred methods of proportional representation.”

You can see the full details of the agreement, including other policies the parties have agreed to cooperate on, here.