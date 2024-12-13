Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Chilliwack, B.C. MLA Dan Coulter has died

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter suffers ‘medical emergency’'
Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter suffers ‘medical emergency’
Another BC NDP politician is dealing with a health crisis. The party has revealed former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter has experienced a "serious medical emergency" -but no details have been released. Coulter was elected to the legislature in 2020 and served as minister of state for infrastructure and transit.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dan Coulter, a former member of British Columbia’s legislature and a New Democrat cabinet minister, has died at age 49.

The BC New Democratic Party says in a statement that Coulter was a “devoted advocate” for the people of B.C.

The party says Coulter “always championed the underdog,” citing his work in the legislature after his election in Chilliwack in 2020, his former role of chair of the Chilliwack school board and as the Parliamentary secretary for accessibility and minister of state for infrastructure and transit.

The party’s provincial director Heather Stoutenburg said last week in a statement that Coulter had “experienced a serious medical emergency” and was being treated in hospital.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier David Eby reflects on ‘Premier Dad’ John Horgan’s life in office'
B.C. Premier David Eby reflects on ‘Premier Dad’ John Horgan’s life in office

The party says a private service will be held for Coulter on Saturday and a local public service will be held in Chilliwack on Jan. 11.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The party says that Coulter, who lost his bid for re-election in the October provincial election, was “the very best of us,” and it extends its “deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says that instead of flowers, his family has asked that donations go to the Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association, Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, and the BC SPCA.

“To those of us who knew him, Dan was so much more than a colleague — he was a friend and a mentor,” the statement says. “He was smart, funny, thoughtful and honest. But above all things, he was kind.”

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices