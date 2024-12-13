Menu

Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps FC to be put up for sale

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ciao Vanni! Former Whitecaps coach looks back on time in Vancouver'
Ciao Vanni! Former Whitecaps coach looks back on time in Vancouver
Vanni Sartini got back into town from Italy. He's no longer the head coach of the Whitecaps, but his 3.5 years running the team were eventful. When he took over in August 2021 after Marc dos Santos was fired, he was expected to do the job until the end of that season. Squire Barnes reports on the accidental coach. – Nov 29, 2024
The owners of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced Friday that they have started the process to sell the club.

This move comes after careful “consideration of the club’s journey and reflection on what is required to ensure its continued growth and success,” owners Greg Kerfoot, Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett and Steve Nash said in a statement.

They said they built a solid foundation for the club and now is the right time for an owner with the resources and ambition to take the next steps.

“Our group have been committed to transforming our local soccer club into a significant contributor to our community,” Kerfoot said.

“It is gratifying to see how meaningful the Whitecaps have become to so many, and to have been able to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and thriving soccer community in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and beyond.”

Story continues below advertisement

This news comes a few weeks after the Whitecaps parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini.

Sartini joined the club at the start of the 2019 season before becoming acting head coach for the first team in August 2021.

He was officially named head coach at the end of November 2021.

Kerfoot acquired the Whitecaps in 2002 when he said the club was deeply in debt and had no clear future.

The current ownership group formed in 2008.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

