Video link
Headline link
Weather

City of Edmonton to implement extreme weather protocols with cold on the way

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton to implement extreme weather protocols with cold on the way'
Edmonton to implement extreme weather protocols with cold on the way
WATCH ABOVE: Cold weather is expected to return to Alberta's capital in the coming days and the City of Edmonton says it is preparing for the change in temperatures.
After several mild December days in Alberta’s capital, cold weather is expected to return to the region and the City of Edmonton says it is preparing for the change in temperatures.

Officials said the city plans to implement its extreme weather protocols on Sunday, with the aim of the actions being to keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe amid frigid conditions.

“The threshold for activating the city’s extreme weather response is a temperature of -20 C with wind chill for at least three consecutive nights, typically accompanied by an Environment Canada alert for extreme cold,” city officials said in a news release issued Friday.

“Open city facilities such as recreation centres and libraries will be available for anyone seeking respite from the extreme cold.

“The city encourages vulnerable Edmontonians to go to shelters to protect themselves from winter conditions.”

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton activates extreme weather response as the homeless try to stay warm'
City of Edmonton activates extreme weather response as the homeless try to stay warm
The city said the extreme weather response will take effect at 9 a.m. on Sunday before being lifted at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Officials noted that timeline may be extended depending on weather conditions.

The city asked that any Edmontonians who see someone sheltering outside call 211 immediately and ask to speak to the crisis diversion team.

“By making that call, you could be protecting someone from harm and potentially saving a life,” the city said.

For more information on the City of Edmonton’s extreme weather response, people can visit the city’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

 

