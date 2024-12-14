2 police officers murdered in line of duty. Their memory lives on 50 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Fifty years ago, Charlie Bourgeois’ father — a corporal with what was then known as the Moncton Police Force — went missing.

Bourgeois was 13 at the time, and recalls the pain his mother and siblings endured.

“It was obviously a very difficult time for myself, our family, especially not knowing for several days what had happened,” he recalled.

“It certainly left a mark on me.”

It turns out his father, Cpl. Aurèle Bourgeois, had been murdered alongside Const. Michael O’Leary. The pair had gone missing while investigating the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy.

On Dec. 15, 1974, the two police officers were found shot to death and buried in shallow graves just outside Moncton.

Their colleague, Lionel Hébert, was among those who ultimately unearthed the missing officers.

“I was there on Sunday when we went to find them. We were in Evangeline Road and we went up this road and we found fresh dirt when I got a shovel and dug them up. When we dug it, we found one of the bodies,” said Hébert, a former constable.

He says the memory of that experience has “never left” him, and is especially difficult during the holidays.

“I’ve never had a Christmas where this didn’t (weigh) on my mind all the time and it is what it is. I would never want to see that happen again. To actually dig up somebody that you worked with, it’s just terrible,” he said.

Two men — Richard Bergeron (formerly Richard Ambrose) and James Hutchison — were later arrested and charged with kidnapping and capital murder.

They were initially sentenced to hang, until Canada abolished the death penalty.

Hutchison died in prison in 2011, while Bergeron is serving a life sentence.

‘Keeping this memory alive’

A special ceremony was held in Moncton on Friday to remember the two men. Bourgeois says it is overwhelming to know that the community still supports the families so many decades later.

“The citizens of Moncton, the city rallied around to support our family, including financially helping us, supporting the family,” he said.

“And this is so nice to see. We really appreciate the city of Moncton keeping this memory alive of our father.”

Bourgeois say he treasures his father’s memory, and calls him his “hero.”

“He was a great supporter of me, my hockey career. He built the outdoor rink like most dads in Canada,” he recalled.

“He would never miss a hockey game even when he was working. I would see him come into the rink dressed in his police uniform, and he was my hero.”

The men’s former colleagues believe the men are heroes to them all.

“They were good men and they were brave men,” said Hébert.

“It’s important that this wasn’t in vain. And we want people to realize there’s nothing they can do, but just at least realize that what they — they gave the ultimate price.”