Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

California couple shot dead in Mexico while on vacation for the holidays

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 13, 2024 12:01 pm
2 min read
Police officers patrol in Michoacan state, a part of the Mexico hit hard by organized crime. View image in full screen
FILE - Police officers patrol in Michoacan state, a part of the Mexico hit hard by organized crime. Enrique Castro / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A California couple has been shot and killed while on vacation in Mexico, authorities have confirmed.

The couple, identified by the Michoacan State Attorney General’s Office only as Gloria A., 50, and Rafael C., 53, were gunned down in the western state of Michoacan just before midnight Wednesday night.

The married pair had been travelling in a pickup truck in the municipality of Angamacutiro when they were shot. The woman died at the scene, reports Reuters, while the man died in hospital a short time later.

It was not immediately clear why or if the couple was specifically targeted.

State prosecutors told Reuters that the woman, who had obtained U.S. citizenship, and the man, who was born in the U.S. to Mexican parents, had family and a home in Angamacutiro.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Why more Canadians say they’re skipping travel and staying home for the holidays'
Why more Canadians say they’re skipping travel and staying home for the holidays

Magdalena Guzmán, a press officer at the Michoacán prosecutor’s office, told the New York Times the couple arrived in Mexico late last month to spend the holidays with family.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the outlet, authorities learned of the attack after security officers found their vehicle ridden with bullets on an Angamacutiro street.

The prosecutor’s office said that the couple’s licence plate had been registered without a number in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighbourhood. Investigators were collecting ballistic evidence from the scene for analysis.

The killing is considered a step backward in the Mexican government’s pledge to curb organized crime in several regions.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office in October, has promised to replicate nationally the success she had as mayor of Mexico City in bringing down the sprawling capital’s murder rate.

Story continues below advertisement

But her first two months in office have been marked by an outbreak of cartel violence in several hotspots.

The Canadian government advises tourists to avoid non-essential travel to several states in Mexico — including Michoacan — due to high levels of violence and organized crime.

With files from Reuters

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices