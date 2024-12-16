December 21 – Catholic Social Services

Send this page to someone via email

Catholic Social Services has been a pillar of strength and support to thousands upon thousands of people in Edmonton and central Alberta for over 60 years. Tune in to 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts on Saturday, December 21st from 11:00am to noon as Daryl Hooke sits down with Dr. Troy Davies, CEO of Catholic Social Services, to learn more about this remarkable organization and to have your hearts filled with inspiring stories of vulnerable lives being lifted in lasting ways!

