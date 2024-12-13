N.B. premier calls for increased border security amid Trump tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is calling for increased security at Port Saint John, as American president-elect Donald Trump threatens a 25-per cent tariff on all Canadian exports to the U.S.

Holt says while the specifics are still being worked out, the province expects more border security investments — including joint RCMP and DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) efforts focusing on improving port security.

“The Port of Saint John has been growing extremely rapidly and the CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency) team there could use some more colleagues and some more support,” she said.

“Our border that we share with Maine has been an extremely stable and peaceful border. It’s about 17 points of entry, but it’s been strong and secure for a very long time. And so there are some tweaks to be made and some opportunities to enhance.”

The new security measures are aimed at preventing trade delays and keeping borders running smoothly during rising tensions, she says.

“We’re taking this seriously, and that we’re making significant and specific investments to strengthen our border security,” she said, following a meeting between Canadian premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday.

Trump recently threatened Canada and Mexico with the 25-per cent tariffs.

Canada has responded swiftly, with Trudeau touting the need for a united front to deal with the new administration and flying to dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Holt adds that the province is “really focusing on the economic impacts of this situation.”

According to Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a trade and industry association, the province is unequipped to absorb the threatened tariffs.

“New Brunswick manufacturers cannot absorb 25 per cent. So what does that mean? That means that those fees, those charges, those extra tariffs will just quite frankly be passed on to ultimately the consumer,” said Ron Marcolin, CME’s divisional vice-president.

“So, everybody on both sides of the border will be paying more.”

He adds that New Brunswick is “certainly” an exporting province, with roughly 80 per cent of products produced being exported.

“If it wasn’t for exports, we wouldn’t have the commerce at the level that we currently have it.”

The premiers and federal government have been assessing Canada’s response to the tariffs threat.

In 2018, Trump imposed a 25-per cent tariff on steel and 10-per cent tariff on aluminum products amid ongoing negotiations of a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). In response, Canada released a list of retaliatory tariffs on items imported from the U.S.

The questions remains if the same steps would be taken this time.

“The process of building that retaliatory list is happening as we evaluate what products the U.S. sends here — that they really rely on our customer base and how we could hit them where it hurts and in the most effective way possible to protect our interests and our economy,” said Holt.

Meanwhile, Port Saint John’s president, Craig Bell Estabrooks, says they’re pleased strengthening border security is a priority for Holt, and agrees more CBSA agents are needed.

“It’s no different from having enough harbour pilots to ensure an increase of more vessels in the port,” he said.