Canada

United Way Guelph’s 1st annual Novemburger raises over $20K

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 12, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
United Way's NovemBurger campaign didn't let anyone go hungry as it filled several tummies and raised over $20,000. View image in full screen
United Way's NovemBurger campaign didn't let anyone go hungry as it filled several tummies and raised over $20,000. United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin
Novemburger has wrapped up in Guelph, Ont.

The 1st annual Novemburger campaign from United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin saw 14 local restaurants battle to create the region’s favourite burger.

Colleen Murdoch, director of community engagement for United Way, said it was a great way to give back this time of year.

“It was really all about supporting local. So, we had 14 local restaurants across Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin participating and it really was about supporting our local community,” Murdoch said.

The month-long initiative concluded on Dec.6.

Throughout last month, over 2,700 burgers were sold with a portion of sales going towards United Way, plus additional sponsorship and donations. More than 14 restaurants from Guelph, Elora, Fergus and Orangeville competed in the fundraiser.

Murdoch said there were several prize winners as well, including Bar Mason in Guelph, that claimed Top Novemburger of the Year.

She said 10 different ambassadors tried all the burgers and ultimately voted the eatery’s Kicked Up Mason Burger as the best one.

Tap House Craft Beer in Orangeville won top honours for the People’s Choice Award. Also, Miijidaa Cafe and Bistro in Guelph won Most Novemburgers Sold, with over 600 burgers.

In total, Murdoch said the fundraiser generated more than $20,000. The funds will support food insecurity programs in Guelph and surrounding areas.

She said the fundraiser will return next year.

“We’re already excited about 2025. I think it will be back, for sure, so we’re just hoping that we can maybe get more restaurants on board and get some more options,” she said.

