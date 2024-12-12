Ontario blizzard warning: Travelling in some parts will be ‘nearly impossible’

Send this page to someone via email

Several parts of Ontario are under a blizzard warning as lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron will create conditions that will make travelling “nearly impossible.”

Environment Canada says areas such as Owen Sound, The Blue Mountains, Hanover and Kincardine could be hit with up to 80 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.

“Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron have developed in the wake of a strong cold front. Strong westerly winds gusting up to 80 km/h this morning will result in widespread blowing snow with near zero visibility,” the federal weather agency said in a notice Thursday.

“Winds should ease somewhat this afternoon, although heavy snowfall will continue into Friday. Travel is expected to be difficult to nearly impossible.”

Environment Canada added snowfall amounts of more than 80 cm are possible if strong snow squalls remain over one area for a longer period of time.

Story continues below advertisement

4:19 Ontario winter storm: 24 inches of snow fell in Bracebridge, Ont. in last day and a half, mayor says

The system comes more than a week after several parts of the province were buried due to squalls developing over the great lakes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Snow squalls form when cold arctic air blows over warmer, unfrozen water like in the Great Lakes. The contrast between the cold air and warm waters causes moisture to rise, creating narrow, intense bands of snowfall.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said this dramatic weather occurrence is closely tied to “lake effect snow.” However, squalls are typically more intense and unpredictable.

“A relatively narrow snow squall band can make for treacherous travel — reducing visibility to near zero with heavy snow accumulation in just a matter of minutes,” Hull said.

Although snow squalls are most commonly associated with Ontario’s Great Lakes region, these weather events can happen anywhere in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 Snowfall of up to 75 cm expected in some Ontario communities by Sunday

In Atlantic Canada, cold air moving over the warmer Atlantic Ocean can create sea-effect snow squalls. Similarly, Manitoba’s lakes are known to produce significant snow falls during the winter months, Hull said.

However, Ontario’s Great Lakes region is among the most active areas for snow squalls in the world, due to its geographical landscape. The size and placement of the lakes allow for snow squalls to form in a variety of different wind patterns, often hitting regions like Barrie and London the hardest.

Weather experts advise drivers to monitor weather forecasts closely and stay alert for snow squall warnings.

“Don’t assume the weather where you are will stay the same throughout your trip,” warns Hull.

“Conditions can change drastically within minutes.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Prisha Dev