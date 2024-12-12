Guelph Humane Society to receive $10K grant from Pedigree Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society is one of 10 recipients set to receive a $10,000 grant from the Pedigree Foundation.

The foundation said the Guelph, Ont., shelter is among the 10 shelters across Canada receiving a portion of $100,000 to expand its Behaviour Training and Modification Program and increase adoption rates and the well-being of dogs with behavioural issues.

The grants were also awarded to 36 rescue organizations within the United States in 2024.

Debra Fair, executive director of Pedigree, said they’re hopeful more dogs can be adopted through this funding.

“It’s a six-month pilot program and we love test and learns. We love when you can test and learn an initiative, and with them they’ll be training with two animal care attendants and two volunteers,” Fair said.

She said behaviour is one of the challenges that shelters are facing as it relates to some dogs staying in them longer than others.

Fair said impact is among the factors they consider when selecting a shelter, in addition to transportation and support in rural communities.

The State of Pet Homelessness Index said there are approximately 39,000 dogs in shelters and rescues throughout the country.

She said there aren’t as many adopters as in the past and dogs are staying longer in shelters. The length of stay has doubled from 11 to 22 days, according to Fair.

“The length of stay has doubled from 11 to 22 days in a shelter,” she said. “We believe that by encouraging support in areas that will make a difference, like this behaviour grant, we can help get those dogs adopted.”

And if you’re thinking of adopting a dog, Fair said one of the things to consider is your lifestyle.

“If you do have a family, sit down with your family and make decisions together,” she said.

Since it began in 2008, the foundation has awarded over $14 million through its annual grant program and additional funding to help close to 900,000 dogs.

Fair said the foundation is looking to support more than 5,400 dogs through the $100,000 grant.

“Every impact, every dog helped is a victory,” she said.