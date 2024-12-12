Menu

Winnipeg faces extreme cold but relief is on the way, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
Pets and the cold
RELATED: The Winnipeg Humane Society is issuing a reminder to pet owners to remember a few things when dealing pets and the cold.
After being inundated with heavy snowfalls earlier this week, Winnipeggers now have extreme cold to contend with — although the forecast is calling for some relief soon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the southern prairies have been hit with an Arctic air mass that has stalled over the region for the past couple of days. The wind chill effects Thursday morning made the city feel colder than -40C, but thankfully, the deep freeze won’t last forever.

“There’s going to be a low-pressure system that’s going to be tracking across the northern prairies over the next day,” meteorologist Keane Kokolsky told 680 CJOB.

“And with that, it’ll be bringing in some warmer temperatures… which will be pushing this cooler air off to the east.

“It looks like, potentially, into the early portions of next week we may see a disturbance move to the southern part of the province out of the United States, but that will likely change over the coming days.”

Kokolsky said Winnipeggers will have to deal with another day or two of low temperatures — although not anywhere near the extremes of Wednesday and Thursday — before a much more tolerable high of -9C on Saturday.

More snow, extreme cold on the way for Winnipeg, meteorologist says
