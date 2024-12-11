‘Not working’: B.C. police chiefs withdraw support for decriminalization

Send this page to someone via email

Near the intersection of Pender and Main streets in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, we found Andrew Auld and his partner smoking drugs on the sidewalk Wednesday.

Robyn, who declined to give her last name, told Global News she believes people should be allowed to use in public again and feels it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars for police to bust them for the “tiny amount of dope” they have in their possession.

“I understand some people take it too far but there’s others that, we use daily just to live,” Robyn said.

Robyn also said she understands the public doesn’t want them using all over the city or in front of businesses.

“Everyone’s stuck looking for somewhere to go,” Robyn said.

The British Columbia Association of Chiefs of Police (BCACP) initially backed the decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use but pulled its support for the pilot project late last month.

“Based on evidence and ongoing evaluation, we no longer view decriminalization as a primary mechanism for addressing the systemic challenges associated with substance use,” the BCACP said on Nov. 28.

“Instead, the BCACP strongly advocates for increased investment in health services, enhanced diversion programs and collaborative partnerships with government agencies, health authorities, and community organizations to implement solutions that balance public safety with public health,” read the statement from BCACP president Supt. Wendy Mehat.

“We have absolutely no desire to throw people in jail by virtue of their personal drug use,” BCACP past president and VPD Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson told Global News in an interview.

Wilson said the province’s police chiefs had been willing to try something new during a toxic drug crisis that’s claimed almost 16,000 lives since 2016.

“Just like we had the courage to support decriminalization, we also have to have the courage to stand up when we see that something is not working,” Wilson said.

The tipping point, said Wilson, was problematic public drug use – including incidents of people openly smoking illicit substances at Tim Hortons.

“In the absence of the owner or a representative of the owner asking that person to leave, there’s really no authority for the police to do anything about that and I think the public found that really shocking,” Wilson told Global News.

On May 7, the federal government approved the province of B.C.’s request to exempt public spaces such as hospitals, playgrounds, parks, beaches and bus shelters from decriminalization.

“What we anecdotally saw on the streets was people were still under the impression that they could use illicit drugs wherever they wanted,” Wilson said. “It’s been very, very challenging for our members to almost re-educate people that that is no longer allowed.”

Police also said decriminalization did not bring a dramatic increase in resources for people living with substance use disorder.

“It’s incredibly frustrating because whether people like it or not, the reality is that when somebody is struggling with a substance use disorder it’s often our police officers that they’re coming in contact with,” said Wilson.

Robyn and Auld both said there have been times they’ve wanted to get clean but treatment on demand was not available.

“There’s a huge lack of resources not only for addiction but for mental health as well,” Robyn told Global News.

Wilson said police have long advocated for no barriers to accessing treatment.

“The reality is there just aren’t the resources for treatment on demand in this province available yet.”

Auld said a lack of suitable housing is the biggest thing stopping people from getting sober.

“Safe, clean housing in a stable environment,” Auld said in an interview Wednesday. “People can’t get clean on the street.”