Consumer

Shoppers turning to experiences over traditional presents this holiday season

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 7:33 pm
1 min read
Gary McKenzie prepares to throw an axe View image in full screen
Gary McKenzie gets in position to throw an axe. Hersh Singh / Global News
Forget the usual holiday shopping frenzy. This year, the hottest gifts aren’t ties, perfumes or crockery but rather experiences, according to a recent study.

“This… is a memory,” says Gary McKenzie, co-owner of Axe Throwing Winnipeg, who has witnessed this trend firsthand.

The sentiment is echoed by a growing number of people who are choosing to give the gift of an experience over traditional material presents.

“We have 10-year-olds all the way up to 80-year-olds coming in here,” McKenzie said.

Axe Throwing Winnipeg offers a unique and accessible experience for people of all ages and abilities. With a dedicated coach to guide participants, a variety of axes of all weights, and with multiple games to choose from everyone can be a part of the thrill.

Another popular experience gift this year are classes to help you learn a skill.

Capital K Distillery has seen a surge in popularity for their classes, which teach participants how to make a variety of cocktails.

“We’re not trying to teach how to become a bartender,” explained Jason Kang from Capital K Distillery.

“It’s to give you a better understanding of cocktails, and what [experiments] you can do with them”

Jas Singh of Winnipeg Digest, a Winnipeg lifestyle guide, believes this shift towards experiential gifts is due to their ability to create lasting memories.

“It definitely is [more unique] than gifting an object and I think it allows for someone to have a more fond memory of you,” Singh said.
