SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign Lawson to two-way contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard AJ Lawson to a two-way contract, the NBA team announced Wednesday.

The six-foot-six, 185-pound guard from Toronto averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 35.1 minutes in 11 games (all starts) this season with the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

Lawson has career averages of 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 7.4 minutes in 57 career NBA games with the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves over the last two seasons.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

During this span, he also averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 34.1 minutes in seven games with the Texas Legends in the 2023-24 G League season and 20.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 31.9 minutes in 22 games with the Legends, Iowa Wolves and the College Park Skyhawks in the 2022-23 campaign.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lawson played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at South Carolina where he posted averages of 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 30.2 minutes in 81 career games.

Trending Now

The signing comes with the Raptors dealing with injuries to all-star Scottie Barnes and point guard Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors return to action Thursday against the Heat in Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices