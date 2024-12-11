After 45 years, barriers come down at Portage and Main as construction begins

Send this page to someone via email

After 45 years, the barricades preventing people crossing at Portage and Main are coming down.

Crews could be seen demolishing the concrete barriers seperating the street from the sidewalk this morning.

Construction on the iconic intersection officially began last week, and is expected to be finished by July. Underground work at the site finished in November, and the city plans to install new curbs and sidewalks to allow pedestrians to cross at all four corners.

Three lanes on both Portage Avenue and Main Street are closed for construction, although the eastbound and southbound middle lanes will open for rush hour traffic. Most of the sidewalks around the intersection are also closed.