Canada

After 45 years, barriers come down at Portage and Main as construction begins

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
Concrete barriers at Portage and Main are being demolished. View image in full screen
Concrete barriers at Portage and Main are being demolished. Josh Arason
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 45 years, the barricades preventing people crossing at Portage and Main are coming down.

Crews could be seen demolishing the concrete barriers seperating the street from the sidewalk this morning.

Construction on the iconic intersection officially began last week, and is expected to be finished by July. Underground work at the site finished in November, and the city plans to install new curbs and sidewalks to allow pedestrians to cross at all four corners.

Three lanes on both Portage Avenue and Main Street are closed for construction, although the eastbound and southbound middle lanes will open for rush hour traffic. Most of the sidewalks around the intersection are also closed.

