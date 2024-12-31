Menu

Canada

Newcomers embrace Alberta’s winter wonders on the slopes

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Newcomers embrace Alberta’s winter wonders on the slopes
WATCH: More and more people are moving to Alberta. Newcomers say the mountains are part of the draw and hope to immerse themselves in the ski culture tied to the province.
For many in Alberta, the snow-covered mountains are more than just stunning scenery — they’re a gateway to adventure and connection. Learning to ski or snowboard is a rite of passage that brings newcomers together in exhilarating ways.

Gabriela Reyes, who recently moved to Alberta from Ontario, is embracing the mountains and the sport of skiing at Nakiska Ski Area for the first time.

“The views are pretty phenomenal,” she says. “Just trying things outside my comfort zone…this is definitely a first for me.”

For families like Enrique Galindo’s, who relocated from Mexico, Alberta’s snowy peaks offer a chance to connect with local culture.

“Where we come from, there’s no snow at all,” he laughs. He says he hopes skiing will help his kids learn English and feel part of their new community.

The adventure unfolds at Nakiska Ski Area, a former 1988 Winter Olympics site whose name means “meeting place” in Cree. It’s where instructors like Isabella Sacco enjoy helping kids and adults discover mountain magic.

For those new to the province, resources like the New Ski AB online portal offer tips and guidance on navigating Alberta’s snowy slopes.

