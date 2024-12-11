Meta says ‘technical issue’ impacting apps like Facebook, Instagram

Send this page to someone via email

Those using Facebook, Instagram or some other Meta apps ran into a roadblock on Wednesday with thousands of users reporting outages on the various platforms.

According to DownDetector, there were more than 100,000 outage reports seen in the U.S. for Facebook, with another 20,000 in Canada as of about 1:10 p.m. Eastern.

More than 70,000 American Instagram users reported issues, while about 12,400 saw the same in Canada. WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, saw more than 4,000 reports in Canada with another 12,000 south of the border.

As of just after 1:30 p.m. Eastern the reports began to fall, but it’s not the first time this year people saw outages on Meta’s apps, with a WhatsApp outage impacting more than 9,000 Canadians and 22,000 Americans in April.

Another outage hit Facebook and Instagram a month prior to that.

In a statement on Meta’s X account at about 1:55 p.m. Eastern, it said it’s aware of a technical issue impacting some users’ ability to access its apps.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the post read, though it did not indicate when a solution will be reached.

We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) December 11, 2024