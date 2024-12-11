Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meta says ‘technical issue’ impacting apps like Facebook, Instagram

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Meta social media platforms View image in full screen
Social media applications are displayed on an iPhone, March 13, 2019, in New York. AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Those using Facebook, Instagram or some other Meta apps ran into a roadblock on Wednesday with thousands of users reporting outages on the various platforms.

According to DownDetector, there were more than 100,000 outage reports seen in the U.S. for Facebook, with another 20,000 in Canada as of about 1:10 p.m. Eastern.

More than 70,000 American Instagram users reported issues, while about 12,400 saw the same in Canada. WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, saw more than 4,000 reports in Canada with another 12,000 south of the border.

As of just after 1:30 p.m. Eastern the reports began to fall, but it’s not the first time this year people saw outages on Meta’s apps, with a WhatsApp outage impacting more than 9,000 Canadians and 22,000 Americans in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Another outage hit Facebook and Instagram a month prior to that.

Click to play video: 'Facebook, Instagram users back online after brief Meta platform outage'
Facebook, Instagram users back online after brief Meta platform outage

In a statement on Meta’s X account at about 1:55 p.m. Eastern, it said it’s aware of a technical issue impacting some users’ ability to access its apps.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” the post read, though it did not indicate when a solution will be reached.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices