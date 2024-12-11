Menu

Consumer

Judge asked to overturn Calgary’s new blanket residential zoning bylaw

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 11, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fight over Calgary zoning changes heads to court'
Fight over Calgary zoning changes heads to court
WATCH: A group of nearly 300 Calgarians are coming together to get the courts to overturn city council’s decision on blanket rezoning. As Adam MacVicar reports, opponents of the change packed a Calgary courthouse. – Oct 7, 2024
The fight over Calgary city council’s controversial blanket zoning bylaw has landed back in court.

Hundreds of people opposed to the new bylaw were at Court of Kings Bench Wednesday, in person or online, for the start of a judicial review.

Opponents, led by retired Calgary lawyer Robert Lehodey, launched legal action earlier this year claiming irreparable harm will be caused to people who live next door to developments that, under the bylaw, could now be allowed to proceed.

The new bylaw went into effect on Aug. 6, 2024, after council voted in favour of amending the city’s land-use bylaw to make residential grade-oriented infill (R-CG) the default residential zoning district across the city.

R-CG allows a variety of housing types including single-detached, semi-detached, duplexes and rowhouses.

R-CG allows a variety of housing types including single-detached, semi-detached, duplexes and rowhouses. View image in full screen
The city of Calgary’s new blanket residential zoning bylaw allows a variety of housing types including single-detached, semi-detached, duplexes and rowhouses. Global News

The move, designed to boost the supply and affordability of housing, was one of more than 80 recommendations in the city’s housing strategy, aimed at boosting supply and improving housing affordability.

Click to play video: 'Calgary city council approves citywide rezoning with amendments'
Calgary city council approves citywide rezoning with amendments

City projections at the time estimated the change to R-CG would result in the redevelopment of 250 properties into rowhouses per year, which could translate into about 750 additional homes annually, on top of what the market already produces.

Calgary's new blanket rezoning bylaw was approved by council following a public hearing that lasted about 100 hours, the longest in the city's history. View image in full screen
Calgary’s new blanket rezoning bylaw was approved by council following a public hearing that lasted about 100 hours, the longest in the city’s history. Globlal News

Council voted in favour of the change following a public hearing in May that lasted about 100 hours, the longest in the city’s history.

 

