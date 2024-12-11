Teen girls transported across Ontario in sex trafficking case, man charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is facing human trafficking charges after allegedly luring teens from Kingston and Sudbury to the Greater Toronto Area for the purpose of sex trafficking, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say an investigation titled Project Shrewsbury got underway in August after police in Sudbury and Kingston received reports that a man had been recruiting and transporting underage girls from those cities for the purpose of sex trafficking.

“The victims were identified as vulnerable youth, who were targeted and drawn into a situation of exploitation through manipulation and coercive tactics,” Acting Det. Insp. Addison Hunter told Global News in email.

He said that police are still investigating how the accused established a connection with the victims.

“The two victims were recruited in person, but police continue to investigate the details of how the victims were known to the accused and how long the victims have been exploited,” Hunter explained.

OPP said that Peel Regional Police became involved once officers learned that the victims were being taken to the Toronto area.

On Nov. 20, police say they arrested 37-year-old Sheldon Lester Saunders of Scarborough. He is facing a lengthy list of charges including assault causing bodily harm, advertising sexual services, procuring under 18 years as well as makes, prints or publishes any child pornography.

“The victims are now safe and receiving support,” Hunter said of the teens.

There may be other victims out there, according to provincial police.

“Police believe there are more victims and ask anyone who believes they are a victim of human trafficking to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to call the 24/7 national hotline is available at 1-833-900-1010,” Hunter wrote.