Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Draisaitl scores his 20th as Oilers edge Lightning 2-1

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2024 12:01 am
2 min read
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) as Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) as Ryan McDonagh (27) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JASON FRANSON
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers won their third game in a row, hanging on to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (16-10-2) who have won six of their last seven.

Jake Guentzel replied with the lone goal for the Lightning (14-10-2) who had a modest two-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner made 20 stops in net for the Oilers, while Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 23 saves between the pipes for the Lightning.

TAKEAWAYS

Lightning: Brayden Point has been picking up the points like crazy of late. His second-period assist gave him nine points in his last three games, after back-to-back four-point nights coming into the contest. Point has 10 goals and 17 points in his last 10 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers: McDavid continues to rebound from what was a slow start to the season from his standards with only 10 points in his first 11 games. Since then, he has recorded 28 points in his last 14 games. It was the 57th time in his career he has scored a game’s opening goal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead with eight minutes to play in the second period as Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made a big stop on Draisaitl on a breakaway and attempted to sweep the rebound to safety, only to have it hit defender Victor Hedman and carom into the net. The goal went into the books as Draisaitl’s league-leading 20th of the season, the ninth consecutive year he has hit the mark, tying him with Wayne Gretzky for third most in franchise history. Mark Messier and Jari Kurri both had 10.

Trending Now

KEY STAT

The game featured the last eight Art Ross trophy winners in Edmonton’s McDavid and Draisaitl and Tampa’s Kucherov. McDavid won in 2017, 18, 21, 22 and 23, Draisaitl in 2020 and Kucherov in 2019 and 2024. The last time a game featured the last eight Art Ross winners on the ice at the same time was on Jan. 25, 1997, and featured Wayne Gretzky (Rangers) taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. That trio actually combined to win a staggering 21 consecutive Art Ross awards between 1981 and 2001.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Lightning: Visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Oilers: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices