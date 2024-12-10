Menu

Traffic

City of Saskatoon undertakes residential snow grading

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon residential snow grading underway'
Saskatoon residential snow grading underway
Saskatoon residential snow grading underway
Residents are noticing big improvements after the City of Saskatoon began grading residential streets Monday.

However, as Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, opinions remain mixed, and there is still ample opportunity for further improvement with a full winter season ahead.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more.

