City of Saskatoon undertakes residential snow grading

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Residents are noticing big improvements after the City of Saskatoon began grading residential streets Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, as Global News’ Mackenzie Mazankowski reports, opinions remain mixed, and there is still ample opportunity for further improvement with a full winter season ahead.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more.