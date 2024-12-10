Saskatchewan charities hope the holidays help bring in much-needed donations

Send this page to someone via email

It is known as the season of giving. But has Saskatchewan lost its kind spirit?

Well according to one new study, Saskatchewan is facing a generosity crisis as less than 20 per cent of people donate over the course of a year.

In a study by the Fraser Institute, the number of Canadians donating to charity is at its lowest point in 20 years.

In Saskatchewan, donations dropped 30.9 per cent from 2012 to 2022.

“Maybe people’s after-tax income is maybe not as high as it once was or that people’s pocketbooks are ultimately being squeezed in so many different directions,” Jake Fuss, the Fraser Institute Fiscal Studies director said.

It’s causing major stress for local charities as they look to provide support.

“We’re going to see an increase in families that are receiving assistance this Christmas,” Capt. Derek Kerr, a Salvation Army officer said. “We’re probably seeing an increase of about 500 to 1,000 families over last year.”

They are one of many organizations feeling the pinch.

The Royal Canadian Legion recently ran its poppy campaign. saying donations were about average, but turning to the help of online and tap donations really helped.

“We’re also meeting with new times and new areas where we’re trying to generate funds electronically,” Chad Wagner, Saskatchewan Command provincial executive director said.

“Some of the funds that we’re getting in are in bigger volumes because people are now contributing from their bank account versus from their change purse.”

The Salvation Army is doing the same with their kettle campaign. Organizers say they have completed about one third of their fundraising goal with two weeks to go.

One of the reasons donations aren’t coming in like normal: the Canada Post strike.

“Unfortunately, with the disruption of mail service, we are not seeing as many of those donations as we like to see at this particular time,” Kerr said. “I know nationally we are down 50 per cent of our goal.”

The Saskatoon Food Bank said it’s also been impacted by the mail strike. Deborah Hamp, Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre operations director said it’s been inspiring to people help in any way they can.

“We’re seeing people brave the snow and all of the ruts in the parking issues to come down and donate in person. And then people are also flooding our online,” Hamp said.

Hamp said it’s no wonder why people are struggling, but help doesn’t always have to come in the form of donations.

“We really encourage people just to do what they can. Instead, it doesn’t have to involve money. It can involve the gift of time coming down to volunteer,” she said.