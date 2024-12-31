This Quebec grocery store sells everything at a discount — with a catch

Send this page to someone via email

Just like any other grocery store, Liquidation Marie sells a bit of everything — from meats, cheeses, candy and condiments, to dog food, and drinks.

The main difference is that many of the items at the St-Zotique, Que., shop are either expired or nearing its expiration date.

There is mustard that expired in September 2024 sells for $1, meats for as low as $3 and a box of one-year-old chocolate for 50 cents.

“When it’s the first time they try it, they say ‘Oh, that’s good. That’s the same thing, except it’s cheaper, the price is really cheap,'” said Marie-Eve Breton, owner of Liquidation Marie.

Breton says she gets her food straight from suppliers at a discount, and in turn, her customers are able to save.

She says over the years, she’s seen mixed reactions to the concept, with some people even complaining about it to Quebec’s ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food.

But experts say it’s safe to consume many foods past their expiration dates, so long as they show no obvious signs of spoilage.

“Best before doesn’t necessarily mean bad after,” said Sylvain Charlebois, director of Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University. “You can safely consume a product, if unopened, of course, if you’re not compromising the safety or freshness of the product. There’s just no reason for you to fear any of these products.”

