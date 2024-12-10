‘I’m losing sleep’: Canada Post strike causes unexpected travel woes

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing Canada Post strike has been a headache for many across the country sending holiday gifts through the mail, but it’s affecting some in unexpected ways.

One Winnipeg family says it may have to cancel a planned $20,000 vacation for 11 people, after a strike-related holdup in receiving passports.

“We were excited to go — the kids just needed some passports, and off we go,” Jenny Billey told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“They were given mailout dates of mid-November — and then the postal strike hit, and they started checking the applications online… and nothing, nothing, nothing,”

Billey said efforts to get through to the postal service to find out how — or if — family members can pick up the passports themselves have been frustrating at best.

“It’s not making any sense to us. Why can’t we just pick up these passports? We paid for these passports… we want to go.

“I’m losing sleep. Shame on them, they’re holding us hostage, basically.”

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is also calling on Canada Post and the union representing thousands of postal workers to end the nationwide strike, as it’s affecting shipments of medicine and other necessities to rural and remote First Nations communities.

In a statement Tuesday, national chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said it’s a major disruption for people in those communities.

“The delay in the delivery of medicine and medical supplies due to this strike is a serious concern for many First Nations, especially those in isolated, remote, and rural areas with no alternative delivery systems to rely on,” she said.

“Many of our citizens rely entirely on Canada Post for access to prescription medications, medical equipment, and health-care supplies that are not otherwise available. Without these resources, individuals, elders, and families are left without the supports they depend on and could experience unnecessary health risks.”

AFN said the strike — now in its 26th day with no end in sight — is also creating additional hardships for First Nations business that already face economic barriers.