Raptors confirm Barnes’s ankle is sprained

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Scottie Barnes has a sprained right ankle.

Barnes was wearing an air cast boot and walking with a cane at Scotiabank Arena during practice this morning.

A team spokesperson says the boot is just for protection.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic says that X-rays after Toronto’s 113-108 loss to the New York Knicks were negative and that the Raptors will do further imaging later today.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists over 14 games this season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rajakovic also says that starting point guard Immanuel Quickley also had imaging done and that although his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament is healing, he’s still not cleared for contact.

Barnes, Toronto’s only all-star last season, had to be helped off the court with 6:47 left in the third as the Raptors held a 73-68 lead over New York. He clutched at his ankle and writhed in pain under the basket after blocking a Karl-Anthony Towns shot and landing on the Knicks forward’s foot.

Barnes had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists before going down.

Barnes missed 11 games between Oct. 30 and Nov. 18 with a fractured orbital bone after taking an errant elbow to the face.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.