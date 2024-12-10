SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Raptors confirm Barnes’s ankle is sprained

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Scottie Barnes has a sprained right ankle.

Barnes was wearing an air cast boot and walking with a cane at Scotiabank Arena during practice this morning.

A team spokesperson says the boot is just for protection.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic says that X-rays after Toronto’s 113-108 loss to the New York Knicks were negative and that the Raptors will do further imaging later today.

Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists over 14 games this season.

Rajakovic also says that starting point guard Immanuel Quickley also had imaging done and that although his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament is healing, he’s still not cleared for contact.

Barnes, Toronto’s only all-star last season, had to be helped off the court with 6:47 left in the third as the Raptors held a 73-68 lead over New York. He clutched at his ankle and writhed in pain under the basket after blocking a Karl-Anthony Towns shot and landing on the Knicks forward’s foot.

Barnes had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists before going down.

Barnes missed 11 games between Oct. 30 and Nov. 18 with a fractured orbital bone after taking an errant elbow to the face.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

