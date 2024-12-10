Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Taylor Swift’s Toronto concerts had modest impact on Ontario’s economy: TD

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Eras Tour: Trudeau shakes it off as Taylor Swift wraps up in Toronto'
Eras Tour: Trudeau shakes it off as Taylor Swift wraps up in Toronto
WATCH: Eras Tour: Trudeau shakes it off as Taylor Swift wraps up in Toronto – Nov 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new report says the Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto boosted spending in the recreation and entertainment sector but the overall impact on the Ontario economy remained modest.

A TD Economics spending analysis shows one category in the province in particular — recreation and entertainment — saw a “remarkable” 15 per cent surge year-over-year in November.

The report says sectors commonly associated with such events including travel, lodging, clothing and accessories, showed growth at the upper limit of their typical range but didn’t reach the “extraordinary” territory.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the services sector remained within a typical growth range, which could be driven by broader consumer sentiments rather than by the concerts.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift ticket costs spur ‘Bad Blood’ among Toronto fans, petition'
Taylor Swift ticket costs spur ‘Bad Blood’ among Toronto fans, petition
Trending Now

Pop singer Taylor Swift’s concerts ran for six days in Toronto, spanning two weeks and were highly anticipated to drive up consumer spending.

Story continues below advertisement

TD Economics says its analysis included comparing year-over-year changes for the specific days Taylor Swift performed in Toronto, and the month of November overall, but doesn’t include the impact of international visitors.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices