Vancouver passenger arrested in New Zealand with meth wrapped as presents

A woman is in custody in New Zealand after arriving in the country on a flight from Vancouver with drugs in her luggage.

The New Zealand Customs Service said the woman landed in Auckland on Dec. 8.

A baggage search found an estimated 10.2 kg of methamphetamine wrapped as a Christmas present.

Customs officials estimated the drug would have been worth up to NZ$3.8million in street value and a potential social harm cost of approximately NZ$10.7 million.

“This is a classic attempt by transnational organised criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season,” Paul Williams, the customs manager for Auckland Airport said in a statement.

“But a busy airport does not mean customs is not focussed on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk. The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focussed on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand.”

Williams said they have seen an increase in drugs from North America and they collaborate with officials in Canada to sometimes stop the drug couriers before they even board a flight.

The woman appeared in the Manukau District Court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug. She has been remanded in custody.