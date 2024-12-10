Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver passenger arrested in New Zealand with meth wrapped as presents

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
New Zealand Customs shared photos of the meth that had been wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. View image in full screen
New Zealand Customs shared photos of the meth that had been wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. New Zealand Customs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is in custody in New Zealand after arriving in the country on a flight from Vancouver with drugs in her luggage.

The New Zealand Customs Service said the woman landed in Auckland on Dec. 8.

A baggage search found an estimated 10.2 kg of methamphetamine wrapped as a Christmas present.

Customs officials estimated the drug would have been worth up to NZ$3.8million in street value and a potential social harm cost of approximately NZ$10.7 million.

“This is a classic attempt by transnational organised criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season,” Paul Williams, the customs manager for Auckland Airport said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“But a busy airport does not mean customs is not focussed on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk. The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focussed on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP break up drug ring linked to Mexican cartels'
RCMP break up drug ring linked to Mexican cartels
Trending Now

Williams said they have seen an increase in drugs from North America and they collaborate with officials in Canada to sometimes stop the drug couriers before they even board a flight.

The woman appeared in the Manukau District Court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug. She has been remanded in custody.

New Zealand Customs shared photos of the meth that had been wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. View image in full screen
New Zealand Customs shared photos of the meth that had been wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. New Zealand Customs
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices