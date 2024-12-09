A look at Saskatchewan overdoses ahead of the holidays

Suspected and confirmed drug overdose deaths have seen a drastic decrease in Saskatchewan in the past year.
Preliminary data from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service indicates the province has seen 334 suspected and confirmed drug toxicity deaths from January to November in the past year.
The total for last year was 460 suspected and confirmed deaths.
As Global News’ Sarah Jones explains, while it’s initially an encouraging sign of a positive trend, more could be at play.
She sat down with harm reduction organizations and the Regina police to get a further look into the overdose scene in the province.
