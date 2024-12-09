Ontario man arrested after child sexual abuse streamed to social media site: police

Send this page to someone via email

Windsor, Ont., police say a local man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly livestreaming child abuse onto a popular social media platform.

Police say officers began an investigation into the incident Friday after Toronto police tipped them off about a man from Windsor who had made and shared a child sexual abuse video online.

Within two hours of receiving the report, police say that the video had been traced and officers arrested a man in the downtown area of the city.

“Police identified the suspect based on information provided by the social media company,” Sgt. Liyu Guan of the service’s internet child exploitation unit told Global News in an email.

Police say they were also able to identify the three-year-old who was involved in the abuse video.

“The child is safe in the care of their family, and investigators do not anticipate further arrests in connection with this case,” Guan said.

Police would not release further details in connection with the case as they say it is part of an ongoing investigation.

They also did not identify the victim as to protect the identity of the family.

A 29-year-old man from Windsor is facing a number of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography and accessing child pornography.