University of Saskatchewan researchers find ways to detect osteoarthritis earlier

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are developing new ways to address osteoarthritis using one-of-a-kind technology.

It could very much be a game-changer in helping those living with pain due to osteoarthritis work done at University of Saskatchewan’s college of medicine to tackle the problem from a different angle.

Working with the Canadian Light Source and Canada’s only synchrotron, researchers are using a technique called phase contrast imaging to provide a high-resolution, 3D image of joint cartilage with more detail than typically seen at a hospital.

“We found that the synchrotron was just way better, has better resolution, and was able to give much finer detail of the cartilage in a way that actually the MRIs are overestimating how much good articular cartilage you have,” said Brian Eames, University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine professor.

Eames explains that osteoarthritis is a disease of the joints with a progressive loss of cartilage which results in pain.

The research hopes to provide a much clearer picture earlier to detect signs of cartilage breakdown, similar to how a mammography detects breast cancer.

“The idea is that, similarly, you can get this type of imaging at a yearly checkup, and they can find early signs of osteoarthritis, and therefore it would open up completely new … therapeutic options,” said Eames.

Eames’ research also includes 3D bio-printed cartilage, the idea involving having a patient essentially grow their own tissue after surgery limiting future procedures.

The hope is to have this kind of imaging built into hospitals but the limited technology puts that timeline well into the future.

“With all the other developments we’ve been seeing in technology, it would not surprise me if it’s within 10 years,” said Eames.

–with files from Gates Guarin, Global News