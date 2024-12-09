Taylor Swift thanks Vancouver for being part of the ‘most thrilling chapter’ of her life

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After nearly 150 concerts, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has come to an end with a final performance in Vancouver on Sunday.

Swift thanked Vancouver for being part of the “most thrilling chapter” of her life.

She told the crowd that the tour’s legacy is a space of “joy and togetherness and love” and that she could not have been more proud of her fans.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fans unable to get tickets gathered outside BC Place for one last Taylgate party.

They sang along to the songs, traded friendship bracelets and celebrated everything Swift.

Story continues below advertisement

The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing musical tour in history, grossing nearly $2 billion.