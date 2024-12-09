Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Taylor Swift thanks Vancouver for being part of the ‘most thrilling chapter’ of her life

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends in Vancouver'
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends in Vancouver
Taylor Swift has taken the final bow on her Eras Tour. However, her legacy and the memories live on. Andrea Macpherson is live outside BC Place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After nearly 150 concerts, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has come to an end with a final performance in Vancouver on Sunday.

Swift thanked Vancouver for being part of the “most thrilling chapter” of her life.

She told the crowd that the tour’s legacy is a space of “joy and togetherness and love” and that she could not have been more proud of her fans.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fans unable to get tickets gathered outside BC Place for one last Taylgate party.

They sang along to the songs, traded friendship bracelets and celebrated everything Swift.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift’s brand and economic impact of Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift’s brand and economic impact of Eras Tour
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing musical tour in history, grossing nearly $2 billion.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices