Taylor Swift thanks Vancouver for being part of the ‘most thrilling chapter’ of her life

After nearly 150 concerts, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has come to an end with a final performance in Vancouver on Sunday.
Swift thanked Vancouver for being part of the “most thrilling chapter” of her life.
She told the crowd that the tour’s legacy is a space of “joy and togetherness and love” and that she could not have been more proud of her fans.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Fans unable to get tickets gathered outside BC Place for one last Taylgate party.
They sang along to the songs, traded friendship bracelets and celebrated everything Swift.
Trending Now
The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing musical tour in history, grossing nearly $2 billion.
- 2025 Golden Globes nominations: ‘Wicked,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ lead a variety of nominees
- ‘End Game’: Taylor Swift kicks off final leg of Eras Tour in Vancouver
- Tom Jackson’s Crazy Sox Box campaign looks to inspire Canadians to help unhoused
- B.C. businesses look to Taylor Swift’s ‘Electric Touch’ to boost bottom line
Comments