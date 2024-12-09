ANALYSIS: Jets’ Haydn Fleury plays unexpectedly important role

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel spoke about organizational depth almost from the moment training camp began back in mid-September. One player in particular has stood out in that regard.

Let’s be totally honest here: when Winnipeg announced the signing of free agent defenceman Haydn Fleury shortly after the July 1 frenzy abated, was there a single member of Jets Nation who opined the well-travelled veteran was going to be a good pickup for the team?

Story continues below advertisement

The seventh overall pick by Carolina in 2014 had the first of several doors of opportunity swing his way when Ville Heinola had to have an infected ankle repaired as camp was just getting started.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In week two, Logan Stanley required surgery for a meniscus tear but returned ahead of schedule four games into the regular season — and Fleury took a seat in the press box.

When “The Stanimal” suffered a mysterious ‘mid-body injury’ less than a month later, Haydn Fleury returned to active duty Nov. 12 in New York — and has played in all 14 games since, the last seven after being elevated to a top-four role when Dylan Samberg suffered a broken foot blocking a Steve Stamkos slapper in Nashville. There was that door of opportunity again.

In those seven games, the easy-to-cheer-for 28-year-old from Lloydminster — the Alberta side, we’re told — has set up four goals, including a couple on deflections by Gabe Vilardi and Adam Lowry.

Story continues below advertisement

Fleury has also picked up some of the slack in Samberg’s specialty with 16 blocked shots.

The past few games in particular, the six-foot-four-inch, 207-pound rearguard has skated with a quite noticeable growing level of confidence.

Little did we know back on July 4 what level of importance the signing of Haydn Fleury was going to have on the Winnipeg Jets.

Five-plus months later, I think we could agree, it has been impactful to say the least.