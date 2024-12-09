Menu

Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 5:59 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Highway closures:

  • Hwy 5 from ochre river to Kelwood
  • Highway 5 from Grandview to Ste. Rose
  • Hwy 5 from 353 to Neepawa
  • Highway 10 from Riding Mountain Park to Cowan
  • Hwy 10 from Minnedosa to Erikson
  • Hwy 16 from Gladstone to Neepawa
  • Hwy 50 from silver ridge to McCreary
  • Hwy 68 from Ste. Rose to Narrows.
  • Hwy 276 from Ste. Rose to Toutes Aide
  • Hwy 278 from Hwy 50 to Ebb and Flow
  • Highway 362 from Dauphin to Sifton

School closures:

  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Garden Valley School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
  • Rolling River School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Pine Creek School Division
  • Border Land School Division
  • Seine River School Division-no in person learning
  • DSFM-École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École St-Lazare, École Lagimodière, École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC), École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Joachim, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Pointe-des-Chênes, École Noël-Ritchot, École Sainte-Agathe, École Notre-Dame (Notre-Dame de Lourdes), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École St-Georges,École La Source (Shilo)
  • Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
  • Sergeant Tommy Prince School in Brokenhead First Nation
  • Springfield Learning Centre in Anola
  • Lac du Bonnet Children’s centre
Bus cancellations:

  • Seine River School Division
  • Brandon School Division-buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon
  • Mountain View School Division except Winnipegosis routes
  • Park West School Division

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.  You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

