School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Highway closures:

Hwy 5 from ochre river to Kelwood

Highway 5 from Grandview to Ste. Rose

Hwy 5 from 353 to Neepawa

Highway 10 from Riding Mountain Park to Cowan

Hwy 10 from Minnedosa to Erikson

Hwy 16 from Gladstone to Neepawa

Hwy 50 from silver ridge to McCreary

Hwy 68 from Ste. Rose to Narrows.

Hwy 276 from Ste. Rose to Toutes Aide

Hwy 278 from Hwy 50 to Ebb and Flow

Highway 362 from Dauphin to Sifton

School closures:

Southwest Horizon School Division

Sunrise School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Evergreen School Division

Rolling River School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Interlake School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division

Pine Creek School Division

Border Land School Division

Seine River School Division-no in person learning

DSFM-École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École St-Lazare, École Lagimodière, École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC), École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Joachim, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Pointe-des-Chênes, École Noël-Ritchot, École Sainte-Agathe, École Notre-Dame (Notre-Dame de Lourdes), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École St-Georges,École La Source (Shilo)

Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed

Sergeant Tommy Prince School in Brokenhead First Nation

Springfield Learning Centre in Anola

Lac du Bonnet Children’s centre

Bus cancellations:

Seine River School Division

Brandon School Division-buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon

Mountain View School Division except Winnipegosis routes

Park West School Division

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.