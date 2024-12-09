School and road closures in Manitoba on Monday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Monday, December 9, 2024.
Highway closures:
- Hwy 5 from ochre river to Kelwood
- Highway 5 from Grandview to Ste. Rose
- Hwy 5 from 353 to Neepawa
- Highway 10 from Riding Mountain Park to Cowan
- Hwy 10 from Minnedosa to Erikson
- Hwy 16 from Gladstone to Neepawa
- Hwy 50 from silver ridge to McCreary
- Hwy 68 from Ste. Rose to Narrows.
- Hwy 276 from Ste. Rose to Toutes Aide
- Hwy 278 from Hwy 50 to Ebb and Flow
- Highway 362 from Dauphin to Sifton
School closures:
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Sunrise School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Garden Valley School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Rolling River School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Pine Creek School Division
- Border Land School Division
- Seine River School Division-no in person learning
- DSFM-École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École St-Lazare, École Lagimodière, École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC), École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Joachim, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Pointe-des-Chênes, École Noël-Ritchot, École Sainte-Agathe, École Notre-Dame (Notre-Dame de Lourdes), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École St-Georges,École La Source (Shilo)
- Brandon School Division-Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
- Sergeant Tommy Prince School in Brokenhead First Nation
- Springfield Learning Centre in Anola
- Lac du Bonnet Children’s centre
Bus cancellations:
- Seine River School Division
- Brandon School Division-buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon
- Mountain View School Division except Winnipegosis routes
- Park West School Division
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
