Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Border control and tariffs: Quebec Premier François Legault meets Trump in Paris

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Legault says Quebec and feds on same page concerning threat of U.S. tariffs'
Legault says Quebec and feds on same page concerning threat of U.S. tariffs
RELATED: After months of tension, Quebec Premier Premier François Legault says his government and Ottawa are finally on the same page. Legault believes his concerns surrounding the threat of tariffs were understood in an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers Wednesday night. Franca Mignacca reports – Nov 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Premier François Legault says he met U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in Paris and they discussed border control and a proposed tariff on Canadian goods.

Legault posted a photo on social media of himself shaking hands with Trump during his visit to the French capital for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Trump has promised to impose a punishing 25 per cent tariff on Canada if it doesn’t improve security at the border and stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The meeting came as a number of world leaders were in Paris to celebrate the restoration of the historic cathedral widely considered to be a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.

Trending Now

Legault also crossed paths with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been named to lead a government efficiency department in the next Trump administration.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says he expressed Quebec’s support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy, and discussed electric vehicles and international trade with Musk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices